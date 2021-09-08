The Biggest Data Breaches in History

Since 2010, data breaches have exposed over 38 billion records, according to the cybersecurity firm Risk Based Security.

That sounds like a lot — and it is.

Consider this: There are roughly 327 million Americans, according to the latest Census estimate.

That means the average person has had 116 of their accounts compromised over the past decade.

Several companies, such as 7-Eleven, WhatsApp and Fortnite, reported security flaws in the past year that could have exposed millions of customers’ data, but the extent of the accessed data was not reported.

Here’s a look at the data hacks that will go down in history as the biggest of the past decade.

