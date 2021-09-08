Best Of Las Vegas voting is underway plus it's a Bingo FUNdraiser for Sir's Rescue Rangers.

Have texciting announcemenis a diva drag queen charisupport of service rescueTommy rockers and doors opaction starts at seven prowill be donated to serve rbill.

They're a local nonsiassting animals in needon donations.

Every dollarsome cool prices, take a lof them on screen got a loa lot of BGK gear, awesomethose glasses right there.of las Vegas voting is undcraft shows have combined15 categories this year.

TSo please vote daily throuand make sure to check allsave the state for girls n15thor f all the details othe website on your screen