Texas Governor Defends New Abortion Law While Promising to 'Eliminate All Rapists'

On September 7, Texas Gov.

Greg Abbott defended a new state law banning most abortions, while promising to eliminate rape from the state.

NPR reports that the restrictive law does not provide exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

While speaking at a press conference, Abbott defended the law by stating it does not force victims to give birth.

Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them, Greg Abbott, Texas Governor, via NPR.

NPR reports that recent surveys by the U.S. Department of Justice found that most rapes go unreported to police.

A 2019 survey found that only about 1 in 3 victims reported that they had been raped or sexually assaulted.

His comments are confusing to me because they certainly do not seem to reflect the realities of this law, Amy Jones, CEO of the Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center, via NPR.

Certainly it is in our mission statement to work to end sexual violence, that is why we exist, but we are also very aware that that is an aspirational goal that yes, we do believe that this is a preventable crime, but if it were that easy, rape would no longer exist, Amy Jones, CEO of the Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center, via NPR