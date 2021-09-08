Job Openings Reach 10.9 Million, Fifth Straight Record High

The number of job openings in the United States hit a record high for the fifth straight month.

Increasing by 749,000 to a seasonally adjusted 10.934 million in July.

The Labor Department’s Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey also revised the number of job openings in June by an increase of 112,000.

.

The number of hires stayed at 6.7 million for the month as many employers continue to struggle to find workers.

The fields experiencing decreases in hiring include retail trade, durable goods manufacturing and educational services.

Hiring increased in state and local government education and in the federal government.

The quit rate remained steady at 2.7%.

There have been 72.6 million hires and 65.6 million separations in the last 12 months, leading to a net employment gain of 7 million