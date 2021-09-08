Week 1 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Tight Ends

The first tight end you drafted should be the clear-cut choice, but if you don't have an elite option, you can play the matchup in Week 1
The first tight end you drafted should be the clear-cut choice, but if you don't have an elite option, you can play the matchup in Week 1
Microsoft is getting ready to announce a new lineup of Surface devices at its September 22 event, and while the company has decided..
In South Florida, football means family and that rings true for Mason Taylor. The starting tight end at St. Thomas Aquinas also..
In South Florida, football means family and that rings true for Mason Taylor. The starting tight end at St. Thomas Aquinas also..