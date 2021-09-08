Historian says Robert E. Lee statue was erected to deter Black people from Monument Avenue

A surviving trace of America's Civil War no longer stands tall over Richmond's Monument Avenue.
For Renada Harris, the Robert E.
Lee statue serves as a sober reminder that some people don't belong.
A surviving trace of America's Civil War no longer stands tall over Richmond's Monument Avenue.
For Renada Harris, the Robert E.
Lee statue serves as a sober reminder that some people don't belong.
Watch VideoA towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, will be taken down on Wednesday as a symbol..