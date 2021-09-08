Give A Child A Book: Here's how you can donate to improve childhood literacy

One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home.
Over 61 percent of low-income families do not have any books in their homes, and now, more than ever, children need them.
Right now, you can get books into the hands of young local readers through the WPTV “If You Give a Child a Book Campaign.”