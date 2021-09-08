Biden Admin Unveils Ambitious Solar Energy Plan

Biden Admin Unveils , Ambitious Solar Energy Plan.

Biden Admin Unveils , Ambitious Solar Energy Plan.

The plan was released on Sept.

8.

It lays out a pathway for the U.S. to produce nearly half of its energy needs from the sun by 2050.

In 2020, just four percent of U.S. energy was solar.

The plan calls for a doubling of U.S. solar energy across the next four years.

And then another doubling of solar energy by the year 2030.

While moving to solar energy as laid out in the plan will go far to mitigate the worst effects of climate change.

The plan also represents a significant transformation of American life.

That kind of quick acceleration of deployment is only going to happen through smart policy decisions, Abigail Ross Hopper, Solar Energy Industries Association, via 'The New York Times'.

That’s the part where having a goal is important, but having clear steps on how to get there is the issue, Abigail Ross Hopper, Solar Energy Industries Association, via 'The New York Times'.

But Energy Department calculations show that solar energy is extremely cost effective.

One of the things we’re hoping that people see and take from this report is that it is affordable to decarbonize the grid, Becca Jones-Albertus, Energy Department, via 'The New York Times'.

Though the nation's energy grids are currently designed for coal and natural gas, .

Analysts say that transferring to solar is possible without disruption.

The grid will remain reliable.

We just need to build, Becca Jones-Albertus, Energy Department, via 'The New York Times'.

In essence the [Department of Energy] is saying America needs a ton more solar, not less, and we need it today, not tomorrow, Bernadette Del Chiaro, California Solar and Storage Association, via 'The New York Times'