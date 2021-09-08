Volunteers skip work, build homes in Missoula

Dozens of local volunteers got out for a number of different community events in Missoula on Wednesday.

120 Missoula area.

First itook part of the day off tnumber of community projecplaces that l alof our stafor do so much good for ouThis is the fourth year thab out giving back to our ctheir treasure, but of theare awesome habitat for hunoticed the nationwide labbit of extra help is appreis basically just to havecan raise their families ienvironment.

And so with ethat helps us get to our gare part of a larger proje10 houses in the East Miss