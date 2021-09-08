‘Blue's Clues’ Host Steve Burns Shares Why He Left the Show

‘Blue's Clues’ Host Steve Burns Shares Why He Left the Show.

On Sept.

7, Burns appeared in a video posted to the Nick Jr. Twitter account.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of 'Blue's Clues,' Burns revealed why he left the show in 2002.

You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?, Steve Burns, via Twitter.

You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?, Steve Burns, via Twitter.

And then one day, I was like, 'Oh hey, guess what?

Big news, I'm leaving.

Here's my brother Joe, he's your new best friend,' and then I got on a bus and I left and we didn't see each other for like a really long time?

, Steve Burns, via Twitter.

Can we just talk about that?

Great.

Because I realize that was kind of abrupt, Steve Burns, via Twitter.

Can we just talk about that?

Great.

Because I realize that was kind of abrupt, Steve Burns, via Twitter.

Can we just talk about that?

Great.

Because I realize that was kind of abrupt, Steve Burns, via Twitter.

Burns went on to explain that he left the show to go to college, but he never forgot about his audience.

I wanted to tell you that I really couldn't have done all of that without your help and in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now.

And that's super cool.

, Steve Burns, via Twitter.

I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you.

Ever.

And I'm super glad we're still friends, Steve Burns, via Twitter