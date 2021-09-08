Florida Judge Allows School Mask Mandates, Defying Governor's Appeal

Florida Judge Allows, School Mask Mandates, Defying Governor's Appeal.

On September 8, a Florida judge ruled against Gov.

Ron DeSantis, allowing schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher court.

CNN reports that the ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates.

The ruling comes amid confrontations between the state and some local school districts.

DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Department of Health to issue emergency rules giving parents a choice on whether their children should wear masks.

The state threatened to withhold funding from districts that violated the order.

13 Florida school districts have now implemented a mask mandate in defiance of the governor's stance.

Judge Cooper ruled against DeSantis' order two weeks ago.

According to Cooper, the governor did not have the authority to ban school districts from implementing mask mandates.

DeSantis appealed that ruling, which led to a brief pause on school mask mandates.

That pause has now been lifted with the latest ruling.

Judge Cooper said there was not enough irreparable harm to set aside the automatic stay triggered by the appeal