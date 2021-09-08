WHO Urges Rich Countries to Stop Administering Booster Shots Until 2022

WHO Urges Rich Countries, to Stop Administering , Booster Shots Until 2022.

ABC News reports that the World Health Organization has called on wealthy nations to refrain from offering COVID-19 booster shots until the end of 2021.

ABC News reports that the World Health Organization has called on wealthy nations to refrain from offering COVID-19 booster shots until the end of 2021.

On September 8, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he was “appalled” at recent comments by a leading association of pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The association announced on September 7 that vaccine supplies are high enough to allow for both booster shots and vaccinations in countries facing shortages.

The association announced on September 7 that vaccine supplies are high enough to allow for both booster shots and vaccinations in countries facing shortages.

I will not stay silent when companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the world’s poor should be satisfied with leftovers, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, via ABC News.

Wealthy nations, including Israel, Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain and the United States, have begun or are considering plans to offer third shots of two-dose vaccines.

Wealthy nations, including Israel, Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain and the United States, have begun or are considering plans to offer third shots of two-dose vaccines.

A month ago, I called for a global moratorium on booster doses, at least until the end of September to prioritize vaccinating the most at risk people around the world who are yet to receive their first dose.

There has been little change in the global situation since then, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, via ABC News.

A month ago, I called for a global moratorium on booster doses, at least until the end of September to prioritize vaccinating the most at risk people around the world who are yet to receive their first dose.

There has been little change in the global situation since then, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, via ABC News.

So today, I’m calling for an extension of the moratorium until at least the end of the year to enable every country to vaccinate at least 40% of its population, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, via ABC News.

WHO says 5.5 billion coronavirus vaccines have been administered so far, but 80% of those have been to upper- and middle-income countries.

WHO says 5.5 billion coronavirus vaccines have been administered so far, but 80% of those have been to upper- and middle-income countries.

Those rich countries have now offered to donate 1 billion vaccine doses to other countries, but under 15% of those doses have “materialized," Ghebreyesus said.

Those rich countries have now offered to donate 1 billion vaccine doses to other countries, but under 15% of those doses have “materialized," Ghebreyesus said.

We don’t want any more promises.

We just want the vaccines, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, via ABC News