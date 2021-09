'This is justice for my mom': Karen Garner's family, attorney explain settlement with City of Loveland

The family and attorney for Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was violently arrested by Loveland police in 2020, said a years-old letter from Garner — where she wrote, "Look out the front window.

Don't dwell on what's in the rear view mirror" — solidified their decision that a settlement with the City of Loveland was the best option for them.