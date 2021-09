Akshay Kumar's Mother Passes Away A Day Before His Birthday | Shares An Emotional Memory

At this time, along with Akshay Kumar, his entire family is immersed in mourning.

The actor is completely broken after the death of his mother Aruna Bhatia.

Akshay has always been very close to his family.

From the early stages of his career till the point of success, Akshay has always given the credit of his success to his family.