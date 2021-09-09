Akshay Kumar's Mom Aruna Bhatia Passes Away, Actor Heartbroken

Akshay Kumar's mother, whose health condition was deteriorating for the past few days, died on Wednesday.
She was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital, where she was in the ICU.
The actor mourned his mother in a tweet on Wednesday morning.
Many bollywood celebs reach crematorium to pay their condolence to Akshay Kumar's mom Aruna Bhatia. Have a look at the video
In a shocking piece of news, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia breathed her last today. The actor has shared the..