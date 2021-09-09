Akshay Kumar's Mom Aruna Bhatia Passes Away, Actor Heartbroken
Akshay Kumar's mother, whose health condition was deteriorating for the past few days, died on Wednesday.

She was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital, where she was in the ICU.

The actor mourned his mother in a tweet on Wednesday morning.