Amid controversy, Shilpa Shetty Brings Ganpati Home | Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

Shilpa Shetty, who is a devotee of Lord Ganesha, is all set to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with full fervour.

She is the first Bollywood celebrity to bring home Ganpati Bappa.

The actress was spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai’s Lalbagh while she was busy collecting her idol.