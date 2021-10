Makers Rubbishes The Rumours About Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi | Takes This Decision

Movie buffs, the wait to hop back to theatres to watch your favourite stars on big screens while enjoying popcorn is finally over!

Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited, the banner which has produced the upcoming magnum opus films 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR' and 'Attack', has on Wednesday confirmed the theatrical release of these movies.