Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Animation Trailer

Automobili Lamborghini unveils the Countach LPI 800-4: a futuristic limited edition paying homage to the Countach’s iconic status as a revolutionary design and technology rule-breaker and recreated for the 21st century.

Its puristic lines are immediately recognizable from the Countach legacy: the patriarch of modern super sports cars and Lamborghini design.

With its aspirated V12 engine combined with Lamborghini’s hybrid supercapacitor technology, the Countach LPI 800-4 retains the inimitable V12 experience and sound from its Longitudinale Posteriore (LP) mounted powerplant combined with the hybrid (I) technology developed for the Sián.

Delivering 814 cv as maximum combined power (rounded at 800 in the name) from its aspirated powerplant (780 cv) and electric motor (34 cv) to its permanent four-wheel drive transmission, the LPI 800-4 produces peak Lamborghini performance of 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 2.8 seconds, a 0-200 km/h in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 355 km/h.