Akshay Kumar pens emotional note for her mother on his birthday

On his 54th birthday on Thursday, Akshay Kumar penned an emotional note for his mother, who passed away on Wednesday.
#akshaykumar #happybirthdayakshay #akshaykumarmother
On his 54th birthday on Thursday, Akshay Kumar penned an emotional note for his mother, who passed away on Wednesday.
#akshaykumar #happybirthdayakshay #akshaykumarmother
At this time, along with Akshay Kumar, his entire family is immersed in mourning. The actor is completely broken after the death of..
The actor shared a picture with his mother on his 54th birthday and penned a note for her. He also thanked everyone for their..