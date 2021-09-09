Time capsule to be removed from Lee statue base

Thursday, crews plan to remove a time capsule from inside the base of where the Robert E Lee statue used to stand.
It will be replaced with a new one from items that represent Richmond today.
Thursday, crews plan to remove a time capsule from inside the base of where the Robert E Lee statue used to stand.
It will be replaced with a new one from items that represent Richmond today.
When the Robert E. Lee statue comes down from Monument Avenue, workers and historians will also remove a 134-year-old copper time..