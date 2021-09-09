Vaccine boosters likely to come but when and for whom?

The optimism in late spring and early summer has all but evaporated because of the Delta variant, which has fueled surges of new coronavirus cases nationwide.
COVID-19 booster shots may be coming for at least some Americans but already the Biden administration is being forced to scale back..
Boosters would likely be the same brand as the first two and would come eight months after the second dose.