DUP to immediately quit Ireland north/south political bodies

DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson says his party will immediately withdraw from Irish north/south political bodies over the NI Protocol.

He stresses the Protocol has made the current arrangement unsustainable and that "we simply cannot go on like this".

Report by Edwardst.

