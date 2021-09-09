Thursday morning 9-9-21

Yeah, summertime firing anmorning everyone.

I'm meteRobson, with a look at youa possibility we could seetoday, not only in the Magareas.

And we're also gonnthe surface smoke winds cowest blowing some really darea.

So the air quality tnot going to be that good.Do we have any rain in theis a chance, maybe as earlwe have a little bit moreair to kick up some preciplot of accumulation may beoff to our west, but hey,a chance of some much needthe forecast.

And we're fi