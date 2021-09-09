Midnight Mass s01 Trailer

Midnight Mass s01 Trailer - Plot Synopsis:From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, MIDNIGHT MASS tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater).

When Father Paul's appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community -- but do these miracles come at a price?

Directed by Mike Flanagan starring Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Igby Rigney, Annarah Shephard, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, Michael Trucco release date September 24, 2021 (on Netflix)