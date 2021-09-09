LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Movie (2021) - Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Edgar Wright's psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer.

But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences... directed by Edgar Wright starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Terence Stamp, Jessie Mei Li, Michael Ajao, Synnove Karlsen, Lisa McGrills, Margaret Nolan release date October 29, 2021 (in theaters)