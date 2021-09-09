THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK Movie Trailer

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: New Line Cinema's THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK is the much-anticipated feature film prequel to David Chase's groundbreaking, award-winning HBO drama series THE SOPRANOS.

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city.

Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities -- and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

Directed by Alan Taylor starring Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga, Joey Diaz release date October 1, 2021 (in theaters and on HBO MAX)