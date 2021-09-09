A Cop Movie

A Cop Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Following family tradition, Teresa and Montoya join the police force, only to find their convictions and hopes crushed by a dysfunctional system.

Their emotional bond becomes a refuge for the hostility they are exposed to.

Through an experimental style of narrative and documentary storytelling, A COP MOVIE propels the viewer into an unusual cinematic space, giving voice to one of Mexico and the world's most controversial institutions.

Directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios release date November 5, 2021 (in select theaters and on Netflix)