No One Gets Out Alive Movie

No One Gets Out Alive Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Ambar is an immigrant in search of the American dream, but when she's forced to take a room in a boarding house, she finds herself in a nightmare she can't escape.

Directed by Santiago Menghini starring Cristina Rodlo, Marc Menchaca, Joana Borja, David Barrera, Moronke Akinola release date September 29, 2021 (on Netflix)