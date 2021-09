North Korea: Soldiers march in orange hazmat suits| Oneindia News

Soldiers wearing hazmat suits marched during North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary of its foundation.

But no missiles were seen or mentioned in the reports, and Kim did not deliver any speech, unlike last October when the country held a predawn military parade showcasing previously unseen intercontinental ballistic missiles.

