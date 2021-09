Shamita Revealed The Reason Behind Her First Boyfriend Demise

Shamita Shetty surprised everyone by entering the house of Bigg Boss OTT when her family was going through troubled times.

Not just this, she has also opened up about her personal life on the show, which she has never done before.

More recently, the actress has spoken about her first boyfriend who passed away in a car accident.

Watch the video to know more.