Daughter wants to be a doctor when she grows up

When Josie Robinson learned her daughter Journey wanted to be a doctor someday, the mom took things to the next level.Robinson transformed her daughter's entire bedroom into quite the elaborate doctor's office.There was a receptionist area that included a desk with a patient sign-in list, laptop, phone and even hand sanitizer."Her laptop and phone don't work.

They're just for pretend purposes," the mom said.Robinson organized a shelf with files, fake patient forms, clipboards and other supplies you'd expect to see.There was a scale, set of crutches and X-ray printouts on the walls.The mom even got her daughter an exam room where patients could get their physicals, as well as an optometry area and waiting room.Journey even had a fake diploma to certify that she was in fact a real pretend doctor.People were endeared by the detailed fantasy Robinson created for her daughter, and the video racked up 1.3 million likes