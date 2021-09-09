Mom shocks TikTok with chicken tendon removal hack: 'What kind of black magic is this?'

A mom shared her quick and easy hack for removing tendons from chicken breasts.Posted by TikToker @raising_krazies, the now-viral video quickly racked up over 4.5 million views.In her video, @raising_krazies starts by pointing out the tendon she'll expertly remove.After stating that she might just be "late to the game" with her hack, she slips the tendon through the middle of a fork.Next, she grasps the tendon with a paper towel, then pushes down with the fork.Suddenly, the white tendon is free from the chicken tenderloin, all with one deft move!.TikTokers by the thousands shared their shock in the video's comment section