Jen Psaki asked about removal of Trump appointees

The Biden administration requested the resignations of many military advisory board members appointed by President Trump, or said they would be fired.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki joined CNN’s New Day and was asked about the requests.
The Biden administration requested the resignations of many military advisory board members appointed by President Trump, or said they would be fired.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki joined CNN’s New Day and was asked about the requests.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki added a dramatic dimension to the administration’s decision to oust about a dozen Trump..