What's Driving You Crazy: Cars parked on the shoulder of Peña Boulevard

Brian: IF YOU'VE DRIVEN TO D.I.A.

LATELY, YOU MAY HAVE SEENDOZENS OF VEHICLES PARKED ON THESHOULDER OF PENA BOULEVARD.A VIEWER COMPLAINT OF THETRAFFIC EXPERT JAYSON LUBER.YOU DROVE BY AND COUNTED SEVERALYOURSELF.Jayson: NOT ONLY JUST DOZENS OFCARS, THE VIDEO SENTO T ME,COUNTED MORE THAN 100 CARS ALONGTHE SIDE OF PAEN BOULEVARDTRYING TO GET OUT TO THEAIRPORT.WHAT'S DRIVING YOU CRAZY, HOWCOME THERE ARE SO MANY CARSPARKING ALONG THE SHOULDERS OFPENA BOULEVARD AND CLEARLYMARKED NO PARKING ZONES.HOW COME DENVER POLICE IS NOLONGER DOING ANYTHING ABOUTTHESE VEHICLES.OBVIOUSLY STOPPING AND PARKINGALON AG BUSY PENA BOULEVARD ISNOT A GOOD IDEA, ESPECIALLYWHILE WHIZZING PAST ALL DRIVERSTHERE PARKED ON THE SIDE.D.P.D.

TELLS ME THEY HAVE SEENAN INCREASE IN DRIVERSATTEMPTING TO PARK ALONG THESHOULDER AND REGULAR PATROLS TOADDRESS THE ISSUE.AS YOU CAN SEE IN THE VIDEOS,JUST PAST THIS FRIDAY, THE PLANIS NOT WORKING.MOST OF THESE DRIVERS WEREPARKED ON THE RIGHT SHOULDER BUTSOME WERE ALSO PARKED ON THELEFT VERY CLOSE TO THE LINESEPARATING THE FAST LANE FROMTHE SHOULDER.MEDIA RELATION TELLS ME THEY TRYTO EDUCATE DRIVERS THROU TGHHEIRWEBSITE AND OVERHEAD SIGNS, BUTNOT TO PARK HERE, BUT CLEARLYTHAT IS, SEEMS TO BE HAVING ALITTLE EFFECT OF DRIVERSSTOPPING ON THE SHOULDERS OFPENA BOULEVARD.LET'S SAY THERE HAS NOT BEEN ANYCHANGE.DENVER POLICE TELL ME IF THEYSEE A DRIVER STOPPING ON THESHOULDER OF PENA BOULEVARD, THEYWILL ASK THE DRIVER TO LEEAV THEAREA AND MOVE ON.BUT THEY COULD WRITE A TICKETTHAT CARRIES A FINE OF $50.BUT AS YOU SEE IN THE VIDEOS,THE FOLKS A