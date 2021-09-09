Howard Stern Rips Anti-Vaxxers: ‘F—Their Freedom, I Want My Freedom To Live’

On Sept.

7, Stern voiced his anger toward those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated?

F--- ’em.

F--- their freedom.

I want my freedom to live, Howard Stern, on 'The Howard Stern Show'.

I want to get out of the house already.

I want to go next door and play chess.

I want to go take some pictures, Howard Stern, on 'The Howard Stern Show'.

Stern also voiced his opinion about unvaccinated "imbeciles" who are "clogging" up the hospitals.

So like, if you have a heart attack or any kind of problem, you can’t even get into the E.R.

And I’m really of mind to say, ‘Look, if you didn’t get vaccinated [and] you got COVID, you don’t get into a hospital.’, Howard Stern, on 'The Howard Stern Show'.

Go f--- yourself.

You had the cure and you wouldn't take it, Howard Stern, on 'The Howard Stern Show'.

Jimmy Kimmel took a similar stance this week.

That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me.

Vaccinated person having a heart attack?

Yes, come right in, we’ll take care of you.

Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo?

Rest in peace, wheezy, Jimmy Kimmel, on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.

The "horse goo" Kimmel was referring to is ivermectin, a deworming drug that some people are taking to fight COVID-19, even though it has never been proven to be effective against it.

