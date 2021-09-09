United Airlines To Place Those With Religious Exemption to Vaccine Mandate on Unpaid Leave

United Airlines announced the new policy regarding its employees on Sept.

8.

The temporary unpaid leave will begin in October.

The unpaid leave will end for employees who have been granted exemption “once the pandemic meaningfully recedes.”.

A specific timeframe for the end of the policy was not provided.

The airline stated that the rise in COVID-19 cases around the country was the reason for the policy.

United Airlines employs 67,000 people.

The company had initially stated that it would consider religious exemption from its mandatory vaccine policy.

It also stated it would consider exemptions due to personal beliefs or medical reasons.

United Airlines said that employees who are denied exemption due to religious beliefs... .

... must receive a vaccination by Sept.

27 or face termination.

Airlines have grappled with how to encourage employees to get vaccinated.

For instance, Delta Air Lines has tacked on a $200 insurance surcharge for employees who resist getting vaccinated.

Delta also joins Alaska and American airlines in stopping pay protections for unvaccinated employees... .

... who are either exposed to or contract the virus