WWE Legend Triple H Recovering After Suffering ‘Cardiac Event’

The WWE issued a statement about the wrestler's condition on Sept.

8.

Paul Levesque, a.k.a.

Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event.

The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery, WWE, via statement.

The 52-year-old was a full-time performer with the WWE from 1995 to 2019.

He's appeared in the ring occasionally since 2020.

Triple H also founded and executive produced the WWE's NXT brand.

In August, WWE president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan said NXT would be going in a new direction.

We're doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H, Paul Levesque, who is really one of the architects of the original NXT, Nick Khan, WWE president and chief revenue officer, via statement.

In terms of an NXT rebrand, look for it in the next couple of weeks.

It's gonna have a whole new look, it's gonna have a whole new feel, Nick Khan, WWE president and chief revenue officer, via statement.

