Charles and Camilla enjoy a wee dram at Burns' Cottage

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall enjoy a wee dram of whiskey during a visit to the Scottish poet Robbie Burns' Cottage.

While taking in a performance of Burns' poetry, they have a spot of haggis too.

Report by Edwardst.

