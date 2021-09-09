Daily Dividend Report: IEX,PHM,CHH,GHC,TRN

This dividend will be paid October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 15, 2021.

IDEX today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per common share.

This dividend represents the company's 108th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

PulteGroup announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share payable October 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2021.

Choice Hotels International, one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.225 per share.

The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 1, 2021.

Graham Holdings today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share, payable on November 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021.

Trinity Industries today announced that it has completed the $250 million share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors in October 2020.

As a result, Trinity's Board has approved a new $250 million share repurchase program, effective September 9, 2021, that expires on December 31, 2022.

Trinity also declared a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock.

The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity's 230th consecutively paid dividend, is payable October 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 15, 2021.