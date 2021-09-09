Watch Mark Zuckerberg announce new Facebook and Ray-Ban smart glasses

Ray-Ban and Facebook joined forces to make smart glasses that can capture pictures and video, make phone calls, and play music.
But will customers actually want to wear them?
Ray-Ban and Facebook joined forces to make smart glasses that can capture pictures and video, make phone calls, and play music.
But will customers actually want to wear them?
Facebook is all set to make a big announcement about its new smart glasses with Ray-Ban tonight. But before the company makes the..
The Facebook and Ray-Ban Smart Glasses are going to drop soon, as the teaser suggests. Here's all you need to know about the new..
Facebook is partnering with Ray-Ban on the glasses, and the company teased that forthcoming details about the glasses are coming on..