Man arrested after an early-morning shooting in Missoula

WE TOLD YOU YESTERDAYMORNING ABOUT A"SITUATION" THAT CLOSED ADOWNTOWND MISSOULASTRAIGHT...AND NOW WE KNOW THAT AMAN WAS ARRESTED AFTERWHAT TNEURD OUT TO BE ANOVERNIGHT SHOOTING.THE MISSOULA POLICEDEPARTMENT SAYSGRASON LAMB WAS TAKEINTO CUSTODY SHORTLY AFTERTHE INCIDENT IN THE AREAOF RYMAN STREET.JUST BEFORE 2:00., AMPD OFFICERS IN THE AREAHEARD GUNSHOTS ANDRESPONDED TTOHE SCENE.A VICTIM WAS TAKEN TOTHE HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFETHREATENING INJURIES.MPD SAYS THEY LOCATEDLAMB AND A WEAPON.LAMB IS BEING HELD INTHE MISSOULA COUNTYDETENTION CENTER.