Teen exposes how 'sexist' school dress codes can be

A high schooler in Illinois decided to challenge his school's dress code.He proved the sexism by wearing almost identical outfits with his fellow girl classmates to see how long it took for them to get written up.Jarding and two girlfriends wore crop tops to school — which is not allowed — and both girls eventually got written up before the end of the day.Jarding also pointed out that he had actually broken two dress code rules that day and was never looked at twice.For years, people have battled the oppressiveness behind school dress codes.Professor Meredith Neville-Shepard said in a paper she published in 2019, .that "dress code defenders paint female immodesty as responsible for several harmful potentialities," ."including negative social judgments, sexual harassment and the distraction of male students in the classroom".The fact that Jarding, a current senior, had no idea there even was a dress code for him to violate shows how sexist these rules can be.Since starting the series, other students have started challenging their dress codes and uploading the footage to TikTok, which is actually exactly what Jarding hoped would happen