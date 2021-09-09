Mom impersonates middle school-aged son

This TikTok parent’s hilarious impersonation of her middle school-aged son is so relatable!.Kelly Manno (@kellymanno) shared a spot-on impression of her middle school-aged son that had viewers cracking up.In the video, Kelly plays both herself and her son.The video begins with Kelly’s “son” asking if he can spend the night at a friend’s house, .and Kelly replying that he can on one condition: His room needs to be clean.Kelly’s son assures her that his room is clean, but when Kelly walks in, she catches her son trying to hide empty cups from her view.Kelly’s video struck a chord with viewers