Federal Assistance Programs Still Available to Those Struggling Amid Pandemic

After the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium and COVID-related unemployment payments, several coronavirus rescue measures remain in place.

CNN reports that more support may be on the way, as Democrats on Capitol Hill weigh a 10-year, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill.

The passage of that bill would greatly expand the nation's safety net programs. Currently, those remaining programs include: .

Child tax credit payments of up to $3,600 for tens of millions of American families.

Roughly 90% of the $46 billion in federal emergency rent relief funds remains available as of August.

Payments on federal student loans have not been required since March 2020, and repayment is not set to resume until February of next year.

Beginning in October, monthly food stamp benefits will increase 27% above pre-pandemic levels, the largest jump in the program's history.

Affordable Care Act enrollees now pay no more than 8.5% of their income toward coverage, down from nearly 10%.

Congress has authorized over $190 billion to help America's schools reopen and stay open during the pandemic.

