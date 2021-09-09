Rihanna To Host This Year’s Met Gala After-Party

RiRi took to her Instagram Stories to give fair warning to anyone else who may be considering throwing a Met Gala After-Party.

The billionaire musician and business mogul will undoubtedly throw a party to remember.

As for the actual event, Rihanna is sure to stun in whatever she wears, as her avant-garde pieces have continuously secured her a spot on the best-dressed list.

The 2021 Met Gala's theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.".

It will begin on September 13 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

10 up-and-coming chefs will prepare an all-vegan catering menu.

Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish and Timothée Chalamet will serve as co-chairs.

The following year, part two of the event will occur.

The Met Gala is widely considered one of the most important NYC fashion events