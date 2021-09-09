2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 revealed

The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 isn't a completely new pickup truck, but it does come with many significant improvements and an exciting new model.

The headline-grabber is the Silverado ZR2.

Like its little Colorado sibling, the Silverado ZR2 features Multimatic spool valve shocks with matching springs and front and rear locking differentials.

It also gets 33-inch tires, skid plates and unique styling.

The only configuration available is the crew cab with short bed and the 6.2-liter V8 with a 10-speed automatic transmission.Most of the rest of the line-up sees a variety of other changes.

All LT and higher trim levels get new front fascia styling, but more importantly, also get a new interior.

It's much more attractive and comes standard with a 13.4-inch infotainment system and 12.3-inch instrument display.

The only trims that don't get these exterior and interior revisions are the Work Truck or W/T trims. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine has also been upgraded and now produces 420 pound-feet of torque, and an updated Max Tow Package for the diesel engine brings the tow rating up to 13,300 pounds.