Mélanie Laurent On Giving ‘Forgotten’ Women A Voice Through Film

While speaking with ET Canada, actress, writer and director Mélanie Laurent discusses the importance of female filmmakers sharing the stories of those women around the world who often don’t have their voices heard.

Laurent's new film, “The Mad Women’s Ball”, follows a young woman who is institutionalized in 19th-century France.

The film premieres at TIFF on Sunday, Sept.

12 at 9 p.m.

In Roy Thomson Hall.