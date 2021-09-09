ABC News Special Report: President Biden calls on large corporations to issue vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.
President Biden spoke about the latest efforts in the fight against the coronavirus, now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been..
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Friday there will be no nationwide mandate..