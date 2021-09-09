Jennifer Lawrence Expecting First Baby With Cooke Maroney

The Hollywood baby boom continues as Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.
Plus, more celebrity relationship news including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's engagement rumours.
The Hollywood baby boom continues as Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.
Plus, more celebrity relationship news including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's engagement rumours.
The actress, who is known to be very private, has not publicly spoken about the pregnancy.
The couple tied the knot in October 2019, in Rhode Island