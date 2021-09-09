Elton John and Lil Nas X Team Up for New Uber Eats Ad

The two musicians star in a new commercial for the Uber Eats campaign "Tonight I'll Be Eating.".

In the advertisement, each of them is donning an outfit made popular by the other person.

John is seen in a hot pink cowboy suit, similar to one Lil Nas X wore at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

And Lil Nas X is wearing a bright peacock ensemble, previously made famous by John.

They both compliment each other on their attire as they reveal what they'll be eating tonight.

Both John and Lil Nas X said they enjoyed working together.

It's been absolutely wonderful partnering with Lil Nas X, one of the most influential voices in pop culture, and with Uber Eats, my faithful favorite for everything delicious, Elton John, via statement.

I’m so excited and honored to be working with the legendary Elton John on this Uber Eats campaign.

We had so much fun on set deciding what’s for dinner and trying on each other’s most iconic looks.

I can’t wait for everyone to see it!, Lil Nas X, via statement.

Other versions of the ad were also released featuring the two sitting on motorized children's toys and arguing over condiments.

